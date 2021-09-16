💲 High School Standouts with sponsor

High School Standouts: Peter Zamora, QB, Westside

High School Standouts

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Westside senior quarterback Peter Zamora completed 19 of 26 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns in a 64-62 victory over Byrnes last Friday, the Rams’ first win of the season.

