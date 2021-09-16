High School Standouts: Peter Zamora, QB, Westside

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Westside senior quarterback Peter Zamora completed 19 of 26 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns in a 64-62 victory over Byrnes last Friday, the Rams’ first win of the season.
NBA Stats
High School Red Zone
Highlights: High School Red Zone – Week 4 Pt. 3
Highlights: High School Red Zone – Week 4 Pt. 2
Highlights: High School Red Zone – Week 4 - Pt. 1
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 1 - Part 3
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 1 - Part 2
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 1 - Part 1