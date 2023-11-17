GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s high school standout was searching for a family environment on the team he would spend the last season of high school football playing for. He found it in the Gaffney Indians.

It’s well documented in the area that quarterback Riley Staton hasn’t had the typical high school experience. The senior has attended five schools since eighth grade before his path eventually led him back to where his family grew up going to school, Gaffney High.

“Its prepared me how to deal with different personalities; especially on different teams, different types of people, learning playbooks real quick,” said Staton. “Taking bits and pieces from every coach I’ve gotten to learn from has been a really big deal, its helped my game tremendously coming here for my senior year. “

Going into round three of playoffs, Staton ranked 10th in the state with 2,683 passing yards, according to MaxPreps. He added 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions to have him just over 60% in completion percentage.

In true Staton fashion, the senior is graduating ahead of schedule in December to get a jump start on spring training with the next team he will call home.