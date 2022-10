GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Riverside senior quarterback Rob Sanders threw five touchdown passes in the Warriors’ win over region-rival Wade Hampton this past Friday.

Sanders went 14-18 for 149 yards and five touchdowns in the 49-7 win over the Generals.

The win also snapped a five-game losing streak for Riverside as they entered region play. They’ll next hit the road to take on Laurens.