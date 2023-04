(WSPA) – When Skyla Phillips started at Gaffney High, she wasn’t a track star. Today, she holds the school record in the 100M with a time of 12.02, surpassing Olympian Leah Fairs time.

Phillips also holds the facility record at Dorman High that stood for 17 years.

Also running in the 4×100 relay, the junior plans on pursuing track and field in college.