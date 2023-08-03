ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s high school standouts had a winning summer.

Dorman volleyball was well represented at the AAU Girls National Championship in Orlando, Florida where senior Carly O’Brien, her younger sister Kayla, senior Katie Camp and sophomore Reese Shugart won the tournament with the Stars 17 HP team in June.

Now just days away from the start of the high school season, they hope to carry over the success from the summer and bring the historic program and coach Paula Kirkland its 14th state title.