High School Standouts: State-bound Daniel, SCS and Gaffney

(WSPA) – Three area high school football teams will be competing for a state title this weekend and two are going for back-to-back championships. The 2021 title games will be held at Benedict College in Columbia, S.C.

5A State Championship

Gaffney takes on 5-time defending champion Dutch Fork on Saturday, December 4 at 5 p.m. The Indians are going for their first state championship since 2012. Running Back Tyler Smith leads the team with 34 total touchdowns.

3A State Championship

Daniel takes on Camden on Friday, December 3 at 2 p.m. in a rematch of the 2020 championship in which the Lions won as they go for back-to-back titles. The Lions are led by senior quarterback Trent Pearman, who has thrown for 3,497 yards, 41 touchdowns to just five interceptions and has completed 75% of his passes. Daniel has won 23 straight games.

1A State Championship

Southside Christian is going for back-to-back titles as well as its third since becoming a program in 2006. They’ll take on Bamberg-Ehrhardt on December 4 at 12 p.m. They’re led by junior quarterback Jacorey Martin, who’s thrown for 22 touchdowns to just five interceptions as well as adding 646 yards on the ground for 19 touchdowns. The Sabres have won 21 in a row.