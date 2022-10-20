ANDERSON, S.c. (WSPA) – The T.L. Hanna defense and special teams made significant plays in the second half of last Friday’s game, leading to a one-point win over Hillcrest.

The Yellow Jackets trailed the Rams 13-0 at the half, but were given a spark in the third quarter thanks to Zack Ramsey’s block on a Hillcrest field goal attempt. The block was returned deep into Rams territory by Cameron Strong and, moments later, Sasheen Latimer scored a rushing touchdown to give T.L. Hanna its first points of the game.

In the fourth quarter, down 13-7, the Rams were threatening in the red zone once again when Wils Epps forced a fumble near the goal line and Teghan Cole recovered to return possession back to the Yellow Jackets.

The offense took advantage with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Fretwell to Jaylon Boles. The extra point gave T.L. Hanna a 14-13 lead.

On the next drive, the Jackets defense forced its second and final fumble of the half to all but seal the victory.

The 14-13 win gave the Yellow Jackets at least a share of the region title.