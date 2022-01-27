High School Standouts: Ty Tice, Eastside Wrestling

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – Eastside junior wrestler Ty Tice has established himself as one of the best wrestlers in the state of South Carolina, and recently showcased his talents against some of the best wrestlers in the country.

Tice placed 8th in his weight class at the annual ‘Beast of the East’ competition at the University of Delaware. It’s among the largest in-season tournaments in the nation with some of the country’s best competing for the top spot.

Tice also took home the individual AAAA state championship last season, contributing the team title as well, Eastside’s sixth in a row.

According to trackwrestling.com, Tice is 18-7 with 12 pins and four technical falls.