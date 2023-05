(WSPA) – Tyson Moses doesn’t only excel on the baseball field.

Hillcrest baseball was not expected to finish anywhere near the top in the 5A region 1 bracket. They took on the underdog role and used it to fuel a top two finish and a playoff appearance, led in large part by their first basemen, Moses.

The junior holds a GPA well over the 4.0 mark while also bringing his leadership qualities to the football field, where he plays middle linebacker for the Rams.