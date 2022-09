GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – St. Joe’s senior quarterback Walker Wood registered four total touchdowns in the Knights’ road victory over 3A Seneca last Friday.

Wood, running the triple-option, carried the ball 14 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the 45-35 win. He also completed seven of 11 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

With the win, St. Joe’s improved to 4-0 on the season. The Knights remain in first place in Region 1-A with a 4-0 record.