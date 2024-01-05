DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s high school standout has overcome an incredible amount of adversity on his path to senior year.

Byrnes’ Will Fowler was coming off an all-region season when he was injured just seven games into his junior season.

“You hate to see any kid get injured because you see what they put into it,” said head coach and Will’s dad, Layne Fowler. “You see how hard they work and how passionate they are.”

While the broken bone in his foot required surgery and would likely end his season, Will stayed focused on making a strong return. Just a couple weeks after getting the ‘all clear,’ he reinjured the same foot and would be forced to undergo the same process for a second time.

“To the father point of it, it was extremely difficult because you’re at home with him and you just see something he loves so much, like genuinely loves it, and he can’t get out and play on our court outside, can’t come to the gym. It was difficult,” Coach Fowler said.

Will said he leaned on his family and friends for support during a grueling rehab process while Layne reminded him of some of his favorite athletes, like LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, who have been through injuries and come back stronger.

Nearly six months later, the now senior was finally cleared to return to the court.

“It’s just a relief to be able to play on the court again,” said Will. “Something I’ve learned is just to keep your head down, stay to yourself and know your time is coming. My time is now and I’m going to make the most of it.”

Just past the halfway point of his final season, Will is averaging nearly 18 points per game and shooting 52% from beyond the arch, according to MaxPreps.

While Will’s skill is reason enough to be excited for his comeback, Coach Fowler talked about how it was his resilience that made the entire team stronger.

“Having him back out there really galvanizes the guys,” said Coach Fowler. “They see how hard he plays and competes. There’s nothing that he expects a teammate to do that he’s not willing to do.”

“He’s done a really good job of seeing the big picture and I think the big picture for him is he’s back healthy. The Lord had this as part of his journey whether we know the reasons yet and for that I think he is, again, extremely grateful to be back competing, playing and hopefully he’s able to have a great senior year. Maybe play in college and kind of further himself through that. Get an education and using basketball as a vehicle to take him where he wants to go in his life.”

Wise words from his dad keep Will grounded.

“The injury that he had, he’ll be able to draw from that. No matter how bad a day on the court it can be, it’s better than a bad day not being bale to get on the court.”