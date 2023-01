Wren’s Raina McGowens and Riley Stack hope their final season as high school teammates is one that ends with a state championship trophy.

The Golden Hurricanes are off to a 15-2 start, which includes a 2-0 record in Region 2-3A, thanks to the junior McGowens’ better than 20 points per game and the senior Stack’s 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Wren advanced to the second round of the 3A upper state playoffs a season but was ousted by Blue Ridge.