GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Former J.L. Mann volleyball player Lauren McCutcheon overcame several obstacles on her way to becoming a USC Gamecock.

McCutcheon has battled deafness her whole life, but that didn’t stop her from working towards becoming one of the best volleyball players in the state. And in 2021, she was named the Gatorade South Carolina Volleyball Player of the Year.

