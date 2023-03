Mauldin –

Late Saturday afternoon in Aiken, the Mauldin girls basketball team will try to secure its first state title since 1957 when it takes on Stratford in the 5A Girls State Championship game.

What makes the Mavs title run even more improbable is the fact that they start 3 sophomores, a freshman & an 8th grader.

Mauldin has won 17-straight games entering Saturday’s contest.