MSU commit Siary leaves productive legacy at Landrum

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – High school standout Evan Siary has been striking batters out for years at Landrum. Now as he enters his senior season in Mississippi, he’s looking to make the final year count before taking his talents to the college ranks.

Few high school underclassmen know exactly where they’ll be attending college. But Landrum Pitcher Evan Siary isn’t like most teenage athletes as the upcoming senior has already been committed to Mississippi State for over a year.

“It was the summer before my sophomore year was when they started looking at me,” Siary said of the Bulldogs program. “It was special for sure. Just had to keep going out there and doing what I was doing…The coaching staff is amazing there…they’re all down to earth and made [it] feel like home. And the facilities are top notch with the best fanbase in the country.”

Siary has been about as versatile as one can be in his time with the Cardinals. He started in the infield as an eighth grader, gradually working his way into the pitching rotation. Since then he’s been a force at the plate and unhittable on the mound.

”He could throw three pitches for a strike as an eighth grader which is pretty unheard of,” said Head Coach Justin Henson. “And he grew and put on some muscle and that’s where all of a sudden you have a kid that can throw a 91-92 mile per hour fastball.”

“I just liked being competitive on the mound and just going after hitters every day,” Siary added. He often relies on the curveball in a tight situation. And it works more often than not.

This past season, he struck out 108 batters in just 49 innings, allowing just three runs and walking only 13. He posted a .51 ERA in the 2021 season. In his career at Landrum, he’s 25-1 with 238 strikeouts and a .98 ERA.

Siary will be playing his senior season in Mississippi as he and his family moved close to the MSU campus. While he won’t be wearing a Cardinal uniform this season, Henson says the sky’s the limit for Siary.

”I can definitely see him being a top five round draft easily and maybe never stepping on Mississippi State’s campus. He has that much potential ahead of him.”

Whether he goes straight to the pros, or becomes a member of one of the best collegiate baseball programs, Siary has his mind set on enjoying his final season on the high school diamond.

“Going out there and competing with the team, for sure, would be the best part. Just going out there and having fun with them and just competing the last year in high school baseball.”