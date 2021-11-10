November ’21 Baseball Signings

(WSPA) – Baseball players throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to play in college during the November signing day period.
These will be updated as more local athletes sign throughout the month.
List of November Baseball Signings
|NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|Will Jones
|Christ Church
|Limestone
|Dylan Levy
|Greenville
|Newberry
|Hudson Lee
|Dorman
|Wake Forest
|Braeden Harrison
|Dorman
|Anderson
|Adams Faucett
|Dorman
|Limestone
|Owen Turner
|Dorman
|Spartanburg Methodist
|Avery Still
|Dorman
|Gardner-Webb
|Brock Holder
|Southside Christian
|Limestone
|Grant Ward
|Byrnes
|USC-Union
|Ethan Edwards
|Byrnes
|USC-Lancaster
|Hunter Lancaster
|Byrnes
|USC-Lancaster
|William Holmes
|Spartanburg
|The Citadel
|Kemper Nix
|Spartanburg
|SMC