High School Standouts
Submit Signing Day Photos

November ’21 Baseball Signings

High School Standouts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – Baseball players throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to play in college during the November signing day period.

These will be updated as more local athletes sign throughout the month.

List of November Baseball Signings

NAMEHIGH SCHOOLCOLLEGE
Will JonesChrist ChurchLimestone
Dylan LevyGreenvilleNewberry
Hudson LeeDormanWake Forest
Braeden HarrisonDormanAnderson
Adams FaucettDormanLimestone
Owen TurnerDormanSpartanburg Methodist
Avery StillDormanGardner-Webb
Brock HolderSouthside ChristianLimestone
Grant WardByrnesUSC-Union
Ethan EdwardsByrnesUSC-Lancaster
Hunter LancasterByrnesUSC-Lancaster
William HolmesSpartanburgThe Citadel
Kemper NixSpartanburgSMC

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store