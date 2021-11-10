November ’21 Basketball Signings

(WSPA) – Basketball players throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to play in college during the November signing day period.
These will be updated as more local athletes sign throughout the month.
List of November Basketball Signings
|NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|Noah Clowney
|Dorman
|Alabama
|Jordyn Surrat
|Dorman
|USC Upstate
|Destiny Middleton
|Westside
|Lander
|McCall King
|Christ Church
|UNC Wilmington
|Jacob Brown
|Travelers rest
|North Greenville
|Jakaiya Mack
|J.L. Mann
|Winston-Salem