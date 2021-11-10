November ’21 Basketball Signings

High School Standouts
(WSPA) – Basketball players throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to play in college during the November signing day period.

These will be updated as more local athletes sign throughout the month.

List of November Basketball Signings

NAMEHIGH SCHOOLCOLLEGE
Noah ClowneyDormanAlabama
Jordyn SurratDormanUSC Upstate
Destiny MiddletonWestsideLander
McCall KingChrist ChurchUNC Wilmington
Jacob BrownTravelers restNorth Greenville
Jakaiya MackJ.L. MannWinston-Salem

