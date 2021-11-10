November ’21 Soccer Signings

(WSPA) – Soccer players throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to play in college during the November signing day period.
These will be updated as more local athletes sign throughout the month.
List of November Soccer Signings
|NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|Elizabeth Armstrong
|Travelers Rest
|Reinhardt
|Rylan Chea
|Greenville
|Furman
|Ellie Gower
|Southside Christian
|Wofford
|Kailey Penedo
|T.L. Hanna
|Lander
|Patrick Cayelli
|T.L. Hanna
|University of Pennsylvania
|Rayven Sorter
|Byrnes
|Shaw University
|Allanah Blye
|Byrnes
|Kennesaw State