November ’21 Soccer Signings

(WSPA) – Soccer players throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to play in college during the November signing day period.

These will be updated as more local athletes sign throughout the month.

  • Patrick Cayelli signs letter of intent to play soccer at Penn (T.L. Hanna Athletics)
  • Cailey Penedo signs letter of intent to play soccer at Lander (T.L. Hanna Athletics)

List of November Soccer Signings

NAMEHIGH SCHOOLCOLLEGE
Elizabeth ArmstrongTravelers RestReinhardt
Rylan CheaGreenvilleFurman
Ellie GowerSouthside ChristianWofford
Kailey PenedoT.L. HannaLander
Patrick CayelliT.L. HannaUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rayven SorterByrnesShaw University
Allanah BlyeByrnesKennesaw State

