November ’21 Softball Signings

(WSPA) – Softball players throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to play in college during the November signing day period.
These will be updated as more local athletes sign throughout the month.
List of November Softball Signings
|NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|Ansley Fowler
|Byrnes
|North Greenville
|McKinna Taylor
|Byrnes
|Erskine
|Molly Mattas
|Byrnes
|Newberry
|Tiara Pearson
|Byrnes
|Lander
|Hailey Brown
|Byrnes
|Montreat
|Blair Darby
|Dorman
|Presbyterian
|Gracie Freeman
|Dorman
|Columbia College