November ’21 Track & Field, Cross Country Signings

(WSPA) – Track & field athletes as well as cross country runners throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to compete in college during the November signing day period.
These will be updated as more local athletes sign throughout the month.
List of November Track & Field/Cross Country Signings
|NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|Gracie Carver
|Travelers Rest
|Erskine College
|Madison Roush
|J.L. Mann
|Clemson
|Jamia Johnson
|J.L. Mann
|Elon
|Grace Miller
|J.L. Mann
|USC-Upstate
|Makinley Weisman
|Hillcrest
|North Greenville
|Dylan Guion
|Hillcrest
|Limestone