November ’21 Track & Field, Cross Country Signings

(WSPA) – Track & field athletes as well as cross country runners throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to compete in college during the November signing day period.

These will be updated as more local athletes sign throughout the month.

List of November Track & Field/Cross Country Signings

NAMEHIGH SCHOOLCOLLEGE
Gracie CarverTravelers RestErskine College
Madison RoushJ.L. MannClemson
Jamia JohnsonJ.L. MannElon
Grace MillerJ.L. MannUSC-Upstate
Makinley WeismanHillcrestNorth Greenville
Dylan GuionHillcrestLimestone

