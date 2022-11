(WSPA) – Area athletes signed their national letter of intent to compete in college athletics during the November 2022 signing period.

These will be updated as more athletes sign throughout the day and month.

Crescent’s Courtney Baldwin signs letter of intent to join the softball program at Limestone (Photo: Crescent Athletics)

Crescent’s Emily Blackwell signs letter of intent to join the softball program at North Greenville (Photo: Crescent Athletics)

Greenville’s Taylor Rabe signs letter of intent to join the baseball program at Ole Miss

Greenville’s Caroline Lyerly signs letter of intent to join the Cross Country/Track program at Tennessee

Greenville’s J’Adore Young signs letter of intent to join the basketball program at Ole Miss

Athletes representing Dorman Softball sign their national letters of intent to compete in college

Athletes representing Dorman Lacrosse sign their national letters of intent to compete in college

Athletes representing Dorman Golf and Fishing sign their national letters of intent to compete in college

Mauldin’s Anna Schneider signs letter of intent to join the volleyball program at Newberry College

Mauldin’s Jurnee Robinson signs letter of intent to join the volleyball program at LSU

Mauldin’s Elijah Frantz signs letter of intent to join the baseball program at Spartanburg Methodist

Mauldin’s Griffin Pickhardt signs letter of intent to join the baseball program at Southern Wesleyan

Mauldin’s Hunter Garrett signs letter of intent to join the baseball program at Anderson University

Christ Church’s Hampton Hughes signs letter of intent to join the soccer program at Davidson (Photo: CCES Athletics)

Christ Church’s Kylie Larkin signs letter of intent to join the swim program at South Carolina (Photo: CCES Athletics)

Christ Church’s Jordan Butler signs letter of intent to join the basketball program at Missouri (Photo: CCES Athletics)

Baseball Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Taylor Rabe Greenville Ole Miss Elijah Franz Mauldin SMC Griffin Pickhardt Mauldin Southern Wesleyan Hunter Garrett Mauldin Anderson Jacob McGovern Seneca Clemson Kadan Roach Byrnes North Greenville

Softball Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Courtney Baldwin Crescent Limestone Emily Blackwell Crescent North Greenville Emma Bright Dorman Converse Ella Edgerton Dorman Bluefield Lydia Johnson Dorman USC Aiken Carson McCowan Dorman Newberry Kasey Wolfe Dorman Presbyterian Jada Sanders T.L. Hanna USC-Sumter McKenzie Wessel T.L. Hanna Spartanburg Methodist Ashlyn Brown Seneca USC Upstate Sierra Maness Byrnes USC Upstate

Volleyball Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Anna Nedwards Hillcrest North Greenville Jurnee Robinson Mauldin LSU Anna Schneider Mauldin Newberry Kate Renfrow Dorman Presbyterian Lexi Rogers Byrnes USC Aiken Michaela Andress Byrnes Southern Wesleyan

Soccer Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Eva McCoy Southside Christian Stetson Hampton Hughes Dorman Davidson Autumn Cayelli T.L. Hanna South Carolina Rylee Carroll T.L. Hanna Anderson Henley Grunst T.L. Hanna Flagler

Lacrosse Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Connor Brewington Dorman North Greenville Brixten McKenzie Dorman Lincoln Memorial Max Porterfield Dorman Lander Brooke Kelley T.L. Hanna Anderson Sailor Henderson J.L. Mann Furman Noley Wallace Hiller J.L. Mann UVA-Wise Isabella Orti J.L. Mann North Greenville Ethan Damn Byrnes Coker Jakob Hollifield Byrnes Coker

Basketball Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE J’Adore Young Greenville Ole Miss Jordan Miller Dorman Wingate Jordan Butler Christ Church Missouri Josie Workman Byrnes North Greenville

Golf Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Abby Franks Dorman North Georgia Maddie Grace Peake Dorman Presbyterian Ivy Schulze T.L. Hanna Clemson Lillian Alexander Byrnes The Citadel

Cross Country/Track & Field Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Zek Bailey Southside Christian Anderson Carolina Lyerly Greenville Tennessee

Swim Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Kylie Larkin Christ Church South Carolina Delaney Franklin J.L. Mann South Carolina

Fishing Signings