Powdersville pitcher Camden Troyer on his path to Clemson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Most high school athletes in the Upstate dream of one day playing for the Clemson Tigers. For Powdersville pitcher Camden Troyer, that dream is now a reality.

Troyer has come a long way since joining the Powdersville program five years ago after he and his family moved to the Upstate from Delaware.

“It took me a little bit to get comfortable and settled in in a new situation, but I was fortunate to have good friends, good teammates,” said Troyer. “They really excited me and I’m happy for that because they really made me feel welcome here.”

The transition on the field was even more seamless, as the lefty soon developed a knack for striking out the opposition with regularity. Troyer went 7-2 in his senior season, striking out 85 in 47 innings with a 2.08 ERA. With stats like that, one could assume he’s a routine starter. But instead, he settled in as a reliever, where the team needed him most.

“A lot of those guys are like ‘hey I’m going to college, and I’m the ace. Start me and let’s go,’” said Powdersville Head Coach Wayne Padgett. “But I think it speaks to the type of kid he is and person he is and teammate that this year he’s basically said ‘let’s do whatever. Whatever it takes to help the team.’”

He does his part at the plate, too posting a batting average well above .450, and striking out just once. That versatility is what attracted Clemson to the southpaw prospect.

“I enjoy doing both,” said Troyer. “I love playing outfield and pitching…I just stay locked in at the plate and in the field and let my results do the talking.”

As Troyer prepares to put on a Clemson jersey, coach Padgett, who just so happens to be an alum, can’t help but be excited for the soon-to-be Tiger.

“I’m hoping if he gets out there in the outfield that I can play catch with him warming up in the cheap seats out there or whatever,” Padgett said with a smile. “So that’ll be fun for me to see.”

“It’s kind of surreal,” Troyer said of the process. “The journey has been a long one. But family has been supportive, everyone has been supportive: my friends, my teammates. So everyone’s rooting for me and I’m just excited for the next chapter.”

Troyer is the first baseball player from Powdersville to join the Clemson program. There he plans to major in pre-business, but his sights remain set on making it to the big leagues.