Soccer Signings

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
Politics & Govt.
State News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
World News
Top Stories
House Democrats ask Trump to testify under oath in impeachment trial
Top Stories
$10K reward offered for info leading to arrest in Spartanburg Co. horse shooting
Man faces multiple drug trafficking, possession charges in Buncombe Co.
Gallery
50 Siberian huskies surrendered to 4 Colorado shelters by overwhelmed breeder
Gallery
Colin Kaepernick mural unveiled in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🚘 Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
ACC Football
❓ Big Game Challenge
🏆 Big Game Tailgate
Big Race – Daytona
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
🏆 Pro Football Challenge
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Super Bowl security ready to execute plan, if needed
Video
Top Stories
Chiefs under pressure to ditch the tomahawk chop celebration
VMI rallies for OT win at Wofford
Gamecocks bounce back with win at Florida
February signing day local recap
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Heart Month – Mental Health and Heart Health
Video
Top Stories
As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, so do the scammers
Video
Top Stories
Take The Plexaderm 10 Minute Me Time Challenge
Video
Busting Heart Myths
Video
Heart Month – Wear Red Day Friday
Video
Retirement Coffee Talk – Understanding Your Options
Video
Community
Carolina’s Family
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Local Black Businesses put community before the bottom line during pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Prisma Health hold community drive-thru event for new diaper bank
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Soccer Signings
February ’21 Soccer Signings
Trending Stories
Suspect in Greenville apartment shooting charged, identified
AnMed Health announces $42M expansion project to accommodate the needs of the community
Third stimulus checks: Biden flexible on who gets aid, tells lawmakers to ‘go big’
Video
$10K reward offered for info leading to arrest in Spartanburg Co. horse shooting
Greenville couple dies of COVID-19 two days apart
Video