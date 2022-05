(WSPA) – Area athletes signed their national letter of intent to compete in college athletics during the spring 2022 signing period.

These will be updated as more athletes sign throughout the day and month.



London Sales signs letter of intent to play football at Carson-Newman (CCES Athletics)

Grayson Klue signs letter of intent to play football at East Carolina University (CCES Athletics)

Sara Schriver and Maddy Duwe of Christ Church (CCES Athletics)

Max Gallivan signs letter of intent to play tennis at Sewanee (CCES Athletics)

Baseball Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Tristan Smith Boiling Springs Clemson Davis Starnes Boiling Springs Limestone Noah Lind T.L. Hanna USC Salkehatchie

Softball Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Kate Philbeck Boiling Springs Converse AD Raines Boiling Springs Erskine Jacie Ross Boiling Springs SMC

Soccer Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Jayce Lamb Boiling Springs North Greenville Kaillou Touch Boiling Springs Converse Peyton Pressley Boiling Springs USC Upstate

Lacrosse Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Micah Horton Boiling Springs Emmanuel Jordan Reid Boiling Springs Emmanuel Matthias Osland Boiling Springs Emmanuel Ashton Scott Boiling Springs Montreat William Fish Boiling Springs Montreat Ainsley Cua T.L. Hanna Converse

Football Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Colin Sanders T.L. Hanna Erskine Dakota Smith T.L. Hanna Erskine Kamren Johnson T.L. Hanna Erskine Jay Cheek T.L. Hanna Carson-Newman Logan McConnell T.L. Hanna Newberry N.J. Williams T.L. Hanna Louisburg Elijah Reid Leverette T.L. Hanna Louisburg Amauri Johnson Christ Church Carson-Newman Grayson Klue Christ Church East Carolina London Sales Christ Church Carson-Newman

Basketball Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Maddy Duwe Christ Church Wheaton College Trevor Pittman T.L. Hanna Spartanburg Methodist

Tennis Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Max Gallivan Christ Church University of the South

Swim Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Claire DePiero Christ Church Emory University

Cross Country/Track & Field Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Grant Dunham Christ Church Rose-Hulman Zackery Carver T.L. Hanna Converse

Volleyball Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Caroline Kelly T.L. Hanna Erskine

Cheer Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Olivia Giovanetti Boiling Springs Coastal Carolina

Field Hockey

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Sara Schriver Christ Church Washington and Jefferson

Wrestling