CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – A statue of the legendary late Dean Jones was unveiled Wednesday at Dean Jones Field as part of a re-dedication ceremony at the Chesnee ballpark.

The field was recently renovated and members of the Jones family donated a statue that now stands on the concourse facing the park where Dean Jones led the Eagles to four state championships and 729 wins over his 47 years at the helm.

Jones’ statue is complete with a classic Chesnee #20 jersey and a plaque displaying his achievements over the decades. His #20 jersey was retired and is showcased along the right-field wall.

“There will be a lot of people coming into the stadium that never knew my father,” said Dean’s son Chris. “And now they’re going to come in and they’re going to be able to know him just by looking at him and see what the man looked like. And to be able to read his accomplishments.”

“Outside of my father he’s the most influential man that was in my life for a long time,” said current Chesnee head coach and former player of Dean’s, Scott Wease. “He’s that way for many people in the Chesnee community. So being able to have something really nice here with his name on it means a lot.”

“Every Sunday I’d see him at church and he’d shake my hand,” said Chesnee senior infielder Luke Hollifield. “He had a firm handshake and that’s where I learned to shake a man’s hand, is from home. His legacy has still continued. Today it’s the same as back then. It’s carried on [for] so many years that we’ve kept the same intensity.”