Wofford’s Robbie Young ready for freshman season

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Wofford freshman tennis player Robbie Young is ready for his first collegiate season, and he’ll be doing it close to home.

The Greenville native has spent several years at the Haviland Tennis Academy honing his skills to compete at the college level. And in his senior year, he rose to become one of the top prospects in the country.

Young credits his growth and development to his teachers and mentors at the academy, many of which have professional experience in the sport.

