PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – Wren standout senior defensive back Travon West announced on Wednesday his commitment to play college football at the University of Indiana.

West is ranked among the top 15 defensive backs in South Carolina.

He chose Indiana over 12 other schools: James Madison University, University of Memphis, Liberty University, Dartmouth University, Army West Point, Appalachian St., Georgia St., Old Dominion, East Carolina University, Virginia Tech, Kansas St, and West Virginia.

Head coach Jeff Tate said they expect to have West play a bigger role on offense this upcoming season in addition to his play in the defensive backfield.