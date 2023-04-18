President Biden and first lady Jill Biden made a combined income of $579,514 last year and Vice President Harris and her husband made $456,918, according to documents published by the White House on Tuesday based on the couples’ 2022 tax returns.

The president and his wife paid an effective federal income tax rate of 23.8 percent, the documents showed. Those figures are lower compared to 2021, when the Bidens earned $610,702 with an effective federal income tax rate of 24.6 percent before taking office.

The annual salary of a president is $400,000 salary, which accounts for most of their income. First lady Jill Biden works as a professor at Northern Virginia Community College and made $82,335.

The president and first lady paid $169,820 in combined federal, Delaware, and Virginia income taxes. They pay $137,658 in federal income tax, $29,023 in Delaware income tax, and the first lady pays $3,139 in Virginia income tax as a result of her job in the commonwealth.

The Bidens donated $20,180 across 20 different charities, with the largest contribution a $5,000 gift to Beau Biden Foundation, which is the same amount they gave to the charity last year. The foundation, named after the president’s late son, focuses on protecting children from the threat of abuse.

They also donated to St. Joseph on the Brandywine, their parish in Wilmington, Del., to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, and the National Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, according to the White House.

“With this release, President Biden has shared a total of 25 years of tax returns with the American public. Once again demonstrating his commitment to being transparent with the American people about the finances of the Commander-in-Chief, President Biden has released the most tax returns of any president while in office,” the White House said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, had a combined income of $456,918 in 2022, according to their tax returns released Tuesday. The documents show the second couple paid an effective federal income tax rate of 20.5 percent and paid $93,570 in federal income tax.

The combined income decreased significantly from 2021, when Harris and Emhoff had a combined income of $1,655,563 and paid an effective federal income tax rate of 31.6 percent. At the time, Emhoff earned $582,543 for his work as a lawyer at the law firms DLA Piper and Venable, which he left early in 2021 when Harris was sworn in as vice president.

The couple paid $17,612 in California income tax, Emhoff paid $9,697 in District of Columbia income tax for his work teaching at Georgetown University, and they contributed $23,000 to charity in 2022.