Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy Thursday, days after a jury ordered him to pay a staggering $148 million to two ex-Georgia election workers Giuliani baselessly accused of committing fraud in the 2020 election.

Giuliani’s Chapter 11 petition, filed in U.S. bankruptcy court in New York, lists between $1 million and $10 million in assets and between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities, the filing shows.

For months, the former New York City mayor has appeared to experience a cash crunch as he defended against increasing legal troubles for spearheading former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in court.

But the bankruptcy filing was spurred by a jury’s verdict last week ordering him to pay about $148 million to former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

The judge on Wednesday ordered that the judgment be immediately enforced.

DEVELOPING