The majority of Republican National Committee (RNC) voting members signed on to a letter on Friday endorsing current RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for another term despite retiring Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (R-N.Y.) recent statement that he is mulling a challenge.

“We, the undersigned members of the Republican National Committee, are proud to offer our endorsement for your re-election as Chairman of the Republican National Committee,” reads the letter, signed by a total of 101 members.

The members wrote that McDaniel has led the RNC well and made it “a stronger and more effective force for our cause.”

“These are perilous times and the Biden presidency, abetted by the extremist consensus among Democrat Party elites and elected officials, has been, is, and will continue to be a disaster for our nation,” the letter continues.

“We believe we must elect a Republican President and more Republican Senators and House members in 2024 to restore, preserve, and protect the United States of America.”

The RNC members emphasized the importance of GOP wins in 2024 “with great Republican candidates up and down the ticket in every state and territory.”

Zeldin wrote in a letter on Thursday that he is “very seriously considering” requests by a minority of RNC members to challenge McDaniel’s candidacy.

“Due to the amount of requests I have received from both inside and outside the 168 about running to be the next chair of the Republican National Committee, I am very seriously considering your request and am grateful for your messages,” the letter reads.

The congressman, who this year launched a failed challenge against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), lamented the failure of Republicans to create a “red wave” during the midterms. However, he emphasized the success of the New York GOP in denting leadership that is typically solid blue.

McDaniel responded to the majority support letter on Friday, outlining her plans for continued leadership of the RNC.

“I’m humbled to have earned the support of over 100 members and officers at this time for my re-election bid,” wrote McDaniel in a statement to The Hill.

“I look forward to continue working hard on behalf of the grassroots, in every state and territory, to grow our Party and invest in the critical infrastructure needed to keep the House, take back the Senate, and retire Joe Biden in 2024.”