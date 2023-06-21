The Senate on Wednesday failed to override President Biden’s veto of legislation that would have overturned his administration’s truck pollution rule.

Both chambers of Congress previously passed a measure that would overturn the rule that seeks to limit pollution from heavy-duty vehicles, including trucks and buses.

Biden vetoed that effort last week. His veto requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers to be overturned.

The Senate vote was 50-50; Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans in favor of the override.

Manchin was also the only Democrat who voted with Republicans the last time the issue came before the chamber in April, but the measure advanced at that time with one Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), being absent.

This story is developing and will be updated.