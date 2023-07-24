Former President Trump vented about his ongoing and potentially impending legal issues on Truth Social on Sunday, lobbing accusations of politicization against the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the prosecutors investigating him.

The DOJ appears to be close to potentially filing charges against the former president over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and broader efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump announced last week that he had received a letter informing him that he was a target of the investigation and had four days to decide whether to appear before the grand jury to make his case.

Trump and his allies have railed against the DOJ and special counsel Jack Smith for what they view as political motivation fueling the probes and the charges that have already filed against him, and the former president emphasized those attacks again Sunday.

“Every time you see these Radical Lunatics and their partners in the Fake News Media talking about the ‘Trials and Tribulations’ of President Donald J. Trump, please remember that it is all a coordinated HOAX… in order to STEAL ANOTHER ELECTION through PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT at levels never seen before in the U.S.” he posted.

“[Attorney General] Merrick Garland, Deranged Jack Smith, and coordinating Democrat ‘Prosecutors’ in New York and Atlanta, have become the Campaign Managers for the most corrupt and incompetent President in United States history, Joe Biden!” he said in another post.

Trump has already been charged in Manhattan with falsifying business records over hush money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels, and in federal court in Florida with various counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified and sensitive documents, including possible violations of the Espionage Act.

Smith, who is overseeing both the probes into the documents and the 2020 election efforts, emphasized the “gravity” of the charges facing Trump after he announced the decision in the documents case last month. He also defended the conduct of the DOJ and FBI on the cases, indirectly addressing the criticism that they have both received from Trump and his allies.

Trump also criticized the amount of money that has been spent on investigations into him overall and specifically from Smith’s investigations. A DOJ report revealed earlier this month that Smith spent $5.4 million during the first five months of his investigation, while other DOJ agencies assisting the investigation spent an additional $3.8 million.

The report showed that Robert Hur, the special counsel appointed to investigate President Biden’s handling of classified documents, spent $615,000 on the probe, and agencies assisting him spent $570,000.