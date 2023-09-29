Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) on Friday morning is slated to hold a press briefing.

House Republicans earlier on Friday rolled out their new plan for a short-term spending bill that would hold off a government shutdown for now.

The plan, dubbed the Spending Reduction and Border Security Act, would extend funding through the end of October, but impose across-the-board cuts of about 30 percent – with exemptions for national defense, the departments of Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security, and for funding designated disaster relief.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.