Holiday help for local students

Celebrate this Season Of Hope by making the holidays brighter for local middle school and high school students.
7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s are joining forces this holiday season to collect students’ wish list items including:
- clothing, hoodies, sweats
- shoes, slides, sneakers
- sports equipment
- electronics, ear buds, chargers
- toiletries and cosmetics
All Season Of Hope donations will go to students in these local county schools:
- Anderson County Schools
- Cherokee County Schools
- Greenville County Schools
- Spartanburg County Schools
There will be many opportunities to donate a wish list item across our area. Please join us at the below locations from noon through 6 p.m.:
Tuesday, October 11th
Bath Fitter
608 Crown Pointe, Duncan, SC 29334
BENEFITTING: Spartanburg County Schools
Tuesday, October 25th
Ingles
4396 Highway 24, Anderson, SC 29626
BENEFITTING: Anderson County Schools
Tuesday, November 8th
Unclaimed Furniture
198 Plemmons Road, Duncan, SC 29334
BENEFITTING: Greenville County Schools
Tuesday, November 22nd
Hamrick’s
2414 Cherokee Ave, Gaffney, SC 29340
BENEFITTING: Cherokee County Schools
Thank you so much for helping 7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s make a difference for local students this holiday season.