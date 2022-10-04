Holiday help for local students

Celebrate this Season Of Hope by making the holidays brighter for local middle school and high school students.

7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s are joining forces this holiday season to collect students’ wish list items including:

  • clothing, hoodies, sweats
  • shoes, slides, sneakers
  • sports equipment
  • electronics, ear buds, chargers
  • toiletries and cosmetics

All Season Of Hope donations will go to students in these local county schools:

  • Anderson County Schools
  • Cherokee County Schools
  • Greenville County Schools
  • Spartanburg County Schools

There will be many opportunities to donate a wish list item across our area. Please join us at the below locations from noon through 6 p.m.:

Tuesday, October 11th

Bath Fitter

608 Crown Pointe, Duncan, SC 29334

BENEFITTING: Spartanburg County Schools

Tuesday, October 25th

Ingles

4396 Highway 24, Anderson, SC 29626

BENEFITTING: Anderson County Schools

Tuesday, November 8th

Unclaimed Furniture

198 Plemmons Road, Duncan, SC 29334

BENEFITTING: Greenville County Schools

Tuesday, November 22nd

Hamrick’s

2414 Cherokee Ave, Gaffney, SC 29340

BENEFITTING: Cherokee County Schools

Thank you so much for helping 7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s make a difference for local students this holiday season.

