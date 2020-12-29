Fireworks sales booming as New Year celebrations begin

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The American Pyrotechnics Association says this year’s New Year celebrations will likely feature more personal fireworks than any year past.

According to Executive Director Julie Heckman told 7News that pre-holiday sales are already off the charts.

“We’re hearing results of very early and rapid sales of backyard consumer fireworks,” Heckman said. “I think this follows the same pattern that we experienced during Memorial Day leading through the 4th of July.”

Heckman also said there could be a shortage of popular fireworks in certain areas because certain vendors were unable to restock after the July 4th holiday.

The association is also urging consumers to use fireworks safely. Their advice: Read all warning labels and follow instructions. Additionally, never re-light fireworks.

You can learn more safety tips from the association here.

Not all people enjoy the bright flashes and loud booms, however. Young children, the elderly, pets and those suffering from PTSD can all be bothered by the commotion. Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center Executive Director Roger Williams said individuals suffering from PTSD should have a plan.

“If you have PTSD and you know that there are triggers that might happen on New Year’s Eve, identify what things are soothing, what things help you cope with that,” he said. “Make sure you are prepared for those.”