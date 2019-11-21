Gov. McMaster, First Family to hold 53rd Annual Governor’s Carolighting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will hold the 53rd Annual Governor’s Carolighting Sunday evening.

“Peggy and I look forward to the Carolighting every year because it provides a unique opportunity for South Carolinians to join together as families, friends, and neighbors to celebrate the beginning of a new Christmas season,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The Carolighting will take place at the South Carolina State House on November 24 at 6 p.m.

Miss South Carolina 2019 Morgan Nicholas will emcee the event.

The 35-foot-tall sheared Concolor Fir, or white fir, will be coming from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland. Delivery services were donated for the 14th consecutive year by TimberTech of Greer.

It will be sponsored by Experience Columbia SC, The Columbia Garden Club and The Garden Club of South Carolina.

Anyone unable to attend the event will be able to watch the event live on TV and online via SCETV.