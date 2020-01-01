Keeping New Years Resolutions

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – Some of the most popular New Years resolutions include saving money, loosing weight and quitting bad habits.
For many Americans, it can be difficult to keep resolutions.
The American Psychological Association says there are five ways to help achieve your goals:
- Start small. Go after a realistic goal.
- Change one behavior at a time, as changing too much at once can be overwhelming.
- Talk about it. Surround yourself with a good support system who will keep you accountable.
- Join a group. For example, if you trying to quit smoking, join a group that can help you.
- Seek support. Don’t face the stress of reaching your goals alone.