National Poinsettia & Gingerbread House day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s time to celebrate two holiday staples.

It’s national Poinsettia and Gingerbread House day.

The Poinsettia first came to the U.S. with Joel Poinsett.

He was an American botanist and the first U.S. minister to Mexico.

In 1825, He sent clippings of the plants home to Charleston S.C. from Mexico.

In the 1920, the plants popularity grew after Paul Ecke, a California farmer, found away to grow the plants in a crop form.

Gingerbread, on the other hand, goes back before Hansel and Gretel.

It was originally used in religious ceremonies and even molded into images of saints.

