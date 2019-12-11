Tree decorated in memory of loved ones lost to violent crime, crashes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in the Upstate hosted a special tree lighting ceremony for family members who have lost loved ones to homicides and car crashes.

One by one family members, like Jena Mobley, walked across the stage at the West End Community Center holding ornaments in remembrance of loved ones.

“It’s just not the same and it never will be the same and that’s just something you have to deal with,” said Mobley.

Mobley is just one of many family members at the 18th Annual Christmas Tree of Remembrance Lighting hosted by the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Ryan Flood, a public information officer with the department, said it’s for the families but investigators get something out of it as well.

“It lets us remember why we do what we do,” said Flood.

Jena lost her sister Dayton Sellers in a D.U.I. crash this past spring and now this Christmas will be Jena’s first without her sister so she said she’s holding her memories close.

“Two years ago she was so sick on Christmas but she was still there to open presents,” said Mobley.

She said she carries the loss of her sister everywhere she goes but among all the other families at the ceremony she feels a sense of community which is a blessing after so much grief.

“You come here and everyone knows how you feel. It’s really a blessing to be able to stuff like this,” she said.

Mobley is joined by others like Joy Davis who lost her son when he was 16 years old. He was killed in a car crash several years ago.

“It was the worst day of my life. I never would have expected that phone call,” she said. “I miss him every minute of every day still.”

Davis said she’ll especially miss him Wednesday on what would have been his birthday but days like this certainly help ease the pain especially during the holiday season.

“They help us by acknowledging that, ya know?,” she said.