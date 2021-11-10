South Carolinians 2nd earliest to put up Christmas trees, report finds

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Goodbye pumpkin and hello Christmas tree? But Thanksgiving hasn’t even happened yet.

South Carolina ranked number two in states that put up Christmas trees the earliest, according to Treetopia.

Treetopia, an artificial tree supplier, surveyed over 3,500 people across the United States to uncover just how early Americans are putting up their Christmas trees and how late they’re keeping them up.

Based on research, South Carolina and Rhode Island put Christmas trees up 6.6 weeks before Christmas. This means Christmas trees go up around the second week of November.

The average American puts up their Christmas tree 4.5 weeks before Christmas. This means Christmas trees are set to be decorated around Thanksgiving.

According to research, South Carolina waits 3.4 weeks after Christmas to take down their tree. This means the tree doesn’t come down until two weeks into the new year.

The Christmas enthusiasts in Illinois will wait an average of 4.7 weeks after Christmas to take down their tree. At this rate, it would easily become a Valentine’s Day tree.

However, North Carolina is the first state to take down its Christmas just a short 2.1 weeks after Christmas.

It is known that Christmas tree habits differ between families and states, but as long as your happy put that Christmas tree up whenever you want.