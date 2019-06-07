Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 55°

Saturday

84° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 64°

Sunday

88° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 69°

Monday

91° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 70°

Tuesday

88° / 69°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 88° 69°

Wednesday

86° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 70°

Thursday

86° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

11 PM
Clear
1%
65°

62°

12 AM
Clear
1%
62°

61°

1 AM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
2%
60°

59°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
59°

57°

4 AM
Clear
4%
57°

57°

5 AM
Clear
4%
57°

56°

6 AM
Clear
4%
56°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
57°

62°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
62°

67°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
67°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

Interactive Radars

Interactive Radars

Radar
Road Conditions
Storm Tracks
Temps
Wind
Lightning
Snow Cover
Conditions
Satellite
All Alerts
SatRad
Hurricane
Flood Alerts
Wildfire
Earthquakes
WX App
Traffic
Report Outage
WX Forecast Emails
Severe WX Emails
WX Texts
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store