Internships

Apply For Internship

The WSPA internship program augments the educational development of those studying for careers in broadcasting. This is accomplished by creating opportunities for students enrolled in institutions of higher learning to gain experience in the station's day-to-day operations.

Students participating in the internship program in the News Department become knowledgeable in many different aspects of the News operation. The interns will interact with the assignment editors researching stories, making police checks, and answering phones. Interns will observe the news edit area where stories are prepared for broadcast, video feeds are brought in from remote news coverage locations and news video archives are maintained.

Interns will also have the opportunity to shadow reporters and photographers in the field, giving them a first-hand experience at the news gathering process. Additionally, interns will spend time with producers in the newsroom and the control room, learning how a newscast is assembled and broadcast. There will also be ample opportunity to interact with the Anchors of the newscasts as well. Marketing interns will train in every position in the marketing department including promo and commercial spot production, Your Carolina/Scene on 7 producing and reporting.

General Provisions

Be at least 18 years of age.

Be enrolled in an accredited college or university.

Be eligible to earn course credits for the internship. Submit an application signed by their advisor stating the number of applicable credit hours Prior to the start of the internship.

Participantsand it is required that students receive college credit for internship participation. Ordinarily, the duration of participation by any one student shall not exceed one semester or other single segment of a school term or related course. Interns should spend time working in all phases of the news department. (Producing, Reporting, Photography/Editing, Assignment Desk/Planning and Anchoring) REQUIREMENTS – PARTICIPANTS MUST: