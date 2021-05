FILE – In this June 25, 2005, file photo, the cruise liner Norwegian Jewel built at the ship yard Meyer in Papenburg, northern Germany, goes down the river Ems. Two cruise ships were headed Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to Honolulu after being turned away by other ports. There were no positive cases of coronavirus on either vessel, officials said. The ships are the Maasdam, operated by Holland America Line, and the Norwegian Jewel, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line. (AP Photo/Joerg Sarbach, File)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Don’t worry if you missed teacher appreciation day, because you can still nominate your favorite teachers for a chance to win a free cruise.

Norwegian Cruise Line is selecting 100 educators for a well-deserved recess on the high seas. Three grand prize winners will win cash prizes for their schools.

You can nominate your favorite teacher at NCLgivingjoy.com through June 4.