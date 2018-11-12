News

"Glow Carolers" hope to brighten your holiday gathering

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 09:36 AM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 09:36 AM EST

Talented singers and members of Glow Lyric Theatre are serenading holiday parties around the upstate.

You can choose from a wide variety of holiday styles.  

Find out how to schedule an appearance by watching the Glow Carolers appearance on Carolina Morning.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
CMA
Color Your Weather
Turkey Giveaway
auto racing contest
mascot challenge
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center