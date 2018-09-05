'Hangry,' 'G.O.A.T.' among 840 new words added to Merriam-Webster dictionary

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NILES, IL - NOVEMBER 10: A Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary is displayed in a bookstore November 10, 2003 in Niles, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NILES, IL - NOVEMBER 10: A Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary is displayed in a bookstore November 10, 2003 in Niles, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

(WTNH) - Merriam-Webster is growing with the times.

It has now added 840 new words and definitions to adapt to the ever-evolving English vocabulary.

Science and technology advancements led to the addition of words like "fintech" and "biohacking."

"Hangry" was also added to the list.

"Flight" also got a new definition to describe the small tastings of beer or wine offered in many bars.

"G.O.A.T.," the abbreviation for "Greatest Of All Time," also made the list.

For the full list of new words added to the dictionary, click here.

Do you think the publication missed any words?