News

'Hangry,' 'G.O.A.T.' among 840 new words added to Merriam-Webster dictionary

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 06:45 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 06:45 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Merriam-Webster is growing with the times.

It has now added 840 new words and definitions to adapt to the ever-evolving English vocabulary.

Science and technology advancements led to the addition of words like "fintech" and "biohacking."

"Hangry" was also added to the list.

"Flight" also got a new definition to describe the small tastings of beer or wine offered in many bars.

"G.O.A.T.," the abbreviation for "Greatest Of All Time," also made the list.

For the full list of new words added to the dictionary, click here.

Do you think the publication missed any words?

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center