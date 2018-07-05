News

'Rainbow Family' descends on Georgia mountains

DAHLONEGA, Ga. (AP) - The U.S. Forest Service says law enforcement officers have arrested close to 30 people, and written nearly 900 citations, during a massive "Rainbow Family" counterculture gathering in the Georgia mountains.

WSB-TV reported Wednesday that the gathering has drawn thousands of people to the Georgia woods.

U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Cathy Dowd told the station that there are approximately 4,500 people participating in the gathering inside the Chattahoochee National Forest. However, Dowd said overall things were going "well."

The Rainbow Family gathering began in 1972 and occurs each year in a different national forest.

Dowd said the Rainbow Family did not have a proper permit for many campers, but the Forest Service made the decision to work with the campers rather than try to remove them from the woods.

