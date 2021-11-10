1.5 magnitude earthquake reported near Centerville, SC

WSPA 7News
by: Emily Smith
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The USGS has reported a 1.5 magnitude earthquake near Centerville.
They say the earthquake happened at 6:38 p.m. just north of Jenkinsville on Tuesday night.
There are no reports of damage or injuries at this time.
