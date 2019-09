GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greer Fire Department officials said one person has been airlifted to an area hospital following a duplex fire Wednesday morning.

According to Greer Fire Deputy Chief of Operations/Public Information Officer Josh Holzheimer, fire crews responded to the fire at 209 E. Fairview St. after 8 a.m.

Holzheimer said one person was pulled from the fire and then airlifted to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.