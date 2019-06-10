News

1 arrested, 1 wanted after gun goes off almost hitting child in Wellford apartment

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 07:59 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:04 AM EDT

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) - Wellford City Police Department officials said one man was arrested after a gun he and another man, who were playing with a gun, almost hit shot a child.

According to the police department's Facebook page, Courtney Carrmel Jenkins and Braden Powell were reportedly playing with a hand gun at Monarch Apartments when it went off, went through the apartment and came close to hitting a small child.

Jenkins was charged with malicious injury to real property and an ordinance violation.

Police said that Powell will have warrants signed for his arrest. 

He is currently being sought by officers. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 864-439-2436.

Police said both Jenkins and Powell will have more warrants once the investigation is complete.

