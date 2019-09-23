1 arrested, 1 wanted after hit-and-run in stolen vehicle in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – One person was arrested and another person is still wanted after they reportedly stole a store clerk’s vehicle last week and ran him over with it.

We reported last week that a man left Samir’s on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo and got into a maroon 2003 Jeep Liberty, owned by an employee of the store.

The store employee ran toward his Jeep and lunged into the passenger side window of the vehicle in an attempt to stop the theft.

The suspect reportedly drove the vehicle at a high rate of speed toward a lifted truck in the Samir’s parking lot, hit the rear bumper and pinned the employee between the side of the Jeep and the tailgate of the truck.

According to a McDowell County Sheriff’s Office news release, detectives charged James Douglas McKinney, 20, of Spruce Pine, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, hit-and-run, failure to stop for personal injury, larceny of a motor vehicle and common law robbery.

Detectives are still searching for Laurie Capps Moody, 40, of Nebo.

Moody is described as being 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

According to the release, both suspects went into the store prior to the vehicle theft, made purchases and then left.

Moody reportedly got back into a sedan they came to the store in and McKinney jumped into the Jeep.

According to the release, McKinney then left the scene in the Jeep and Moody followed him in the sedan.

The store clerk, who was run over by his vehicle, remains in the hospital at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Billie Brown at 828-652-2237.